Natural gas fire accident leads to North Texas residents evacuations, highways remain closed

(City of Mansfield)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MANSFIELD, Texas (KWTX) - A early morning crash into a natural gas pipeline lead to residents of Mansfield to evacuate and highways to close.

The accident occurred at around 1 a.m. March 23 near US 287 and State Highway 360, resulting in a large fire that has since been extinguished.

Mansfield Fire Department, Mansfield Police Department, Grand Prairie Fire Department and the Arlington Fire Department began evacuating residents within a one-mile radius of the incident.

Residents who were evacuated are now safe to return home while US 287 and several other roads in the area remain closed, according to the City of Mansfield.

Evacuees in need of sheltering may go to Annette Perry Elementary School at 1261 S. Main St.

No further details have been released.

