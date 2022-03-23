Patrol vehicles collide while responding to pursuit in Brazos County

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - 7:29 p.m. Updated news release from the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office:

On Wednesday, March 23, 2022, Deputies with the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office were attempting to serve an arrest warrant on 26-year-old Roy Edward Arevalo Jr.

Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Mr. Arevalo Jr., however, he fled from deputies in his vehicle, striking another vehicle as he left the parking lot. Deputies then began a pursuit of the vehicle. During the pursuit, Mr. Arevalo Jr. would strike a second vehicle, before coming to a stop shortly afterward. Mr. Arevalo Jr. was taken into custody and has been charged with Evading with a vehicle, 2 charges of failure to render aid, driving while license invalid with previous convictions, as well as a Bryan Municipal warrant.

During the course of this pursuit, a deputy with the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and a trooper with Texas DPS were involved in a collision with each other. These officers were not involved in the pursuit but were responding to the pursuit from a separate location. Texas DPS will be investigating the crash, and BCSO will be working on the case involving the pursuit.

The two individuals struck in their vehicle by the suspect had no injuries. The Deputy was transported to the hospital as a precaution but had no injuries. The Trooper was transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

Previous report:

A pursuit involving multiple law enforcement agencies led to a Texas Department of Public Safety vehicle and a Brazos County Sheriff’s Office vehicle crashing into each other.

The sheriff’s office said a male suspect is in custody following the pursuit. Authorities say the DPS and sheriff’s office vehicles were both responding to the pursuit when they crashed into each other on Carver Street at Highway 21.

A DPS trooper was assisting the sheriff’s office with the pursuit and was trying to make a U-turn when they were on their way to the chase area. A deputy in another vehicle wasn’t able to stop in time and sideswiped the trooper, according to DPS. Both vehicles went into a ditch. The trooper and deputy were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Only one eastbound lane on Highway 21 and FM 2818 is open, but the road could be completely closed at some point. The sheriff’s office is investigating the pursuit, while DPS is investigating the crash. Authorities didn’t have information available about injuries.

***Road Closure*** The road has been reduced to one lane of traffic for all eastbound traffic at SH21 and FM2818. The road may be completely closed in the near future, so please plan accordingly. Posted by Brazos County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, March 23, 2022

