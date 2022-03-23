Advertisement

Red light runner blamed for chain-reaction collision in Killeen

Wreck snarled traffic at busy intersection Wednesday afternoon
Police officers were dispatched to Central Texas Expressway (CTE) and WS Young Drive shortly after 3 p.m. One of the drivers involved in the collision was airlifted to a hospital.(Eric Franklin for KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Two people were hospitalized after a wreck involving four vehicles snarled traffic at a busy intersection Wednesday afternoon.

Police officers were dispatched to Central Texas Expressway (CTE) and WS Young Drive shortly after 3 p.m.

Officers learned four vehicles had been involved in a chain-reaction collision.

One person was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White in stable condition and a second person was transported to Advent Health with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators said a preliminary investigation revealed the driver of a black Jetta was traveling westbound on the CTE when that driver disregarded a red light and collided with a Dodge Charger traveling northbound on WS Young.

Police said the impact caused the Charger to strike a Ford Focus stopped at a red light facing southbound.

The Jetta also struck a Honda Odyssey that was headed westbound on the CTE shortly after colliding with the Charger.

The drivers of the Focus and Honda reported minor injuries and were not transported.

Police did not identify the driver of the Jetta, but did confirm that driver is the one who was airlifted to the hospital.

