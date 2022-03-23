Site of historic Waco area theatre finds new life with fire department

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Many Wacoans remember the 25th Street Theatre, and while it closed down decades ago, a new building is taking its place, and it’s one meant to serve the community.

On Wednesday, the city of Waco officially opened the new Fire Station 6 and the fire administration building, which houses the community room. The administration building’s design has nods to the theatre’s architecture and includes the classic neon sign and marquee.

The fire station, which replaces the old station on Bosque Boulevard, has been open for about a week. Chief Gregory Summers said the station has new technology, which means they are able to get to fires faster.

“We’re able to get to most scenes within four minutes,” Summers said. “We’re able to get at least a compliment of firefighters on the scene within eight minutes 90% of the time. So this facility once again only enhances those capabilities.”

Lieutenant Brian Sims, who served at the old station 6 for years, said the new location at the corner of N 26th Street and Cole Avenue, allows them to get to other parts of the city easier.

He said it also has updates the old station didn’t have, like a true weight room and more bay space for fire trucks or other apparatus. Summers said those amenities are important for firefighters.

“We want to make sure that they have the amenities that they need, and that they’re able to do the job that they’re required to do at a moment’s notice,” Summers said.

While all fire stations serve communities, this fire station also has a community room, available for neighborhood meetings and other events. Summers said he’s already received several calls about the space, which includes a wall showcasing this history of the 25th Street Theatre.

Sims said the community room is a great addition for the neighborhood. He said Station One also has a space like that, which he said is used often. It’s a good place for the community, but also for firefighters.

“It not only allows us to meet people, but it allows us to interact with the public more,” Sims said. “We can talk about if they have questions about fire safety or smoke detectors or anything like that.”

The city is hosting a ribbon cutting to celebrate the new buildings. The ribbon cutting for the fire administration building will be held at 6 p.m., while the fire station’s will be held at 6:45. Tours of the station will be available beginning at 7 p.m., and “Planes: Fire & Rescue will be shown at 7:45 p.m.

There will also be food trucks, popcorn a dog adoption trailer and more.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.