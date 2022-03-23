Advertisement

Suspect arrested in fatal shoving of 87-year-old NYC woman

Police say the victim was pushed from behind, fell and hit her head on the pavement. (WCBS, NYPD, GUSTERN FAMILY, LAUREN PAZIENZA, CAROL SHELTON, CNN)
By WCBS Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WCBS) - Authorities in New York City have charged a 26-year-old woman with manslaughter in the shoving death of an 87-year-old woman.

Police say 87-year-old Barbara Maier Gustern, a Broadway vocal coach, was pushed from behind March 10 as she stood outside her Manhattan apartment. She coached Blondie’s Debbie Harry and the cast of the recent Broadway revival of “Oklahoma!”

When she fell, she hit her head on the pavement. She was hospitalized but ultimately succumbed to her injuries. Her cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma.

Barbara Maier Gustern, an 87-year-old Broadway vocal coach, coached Blondie’s Debbie Harry and...
Barbara Maier Gustern, an 87-year-old Broadway vocal coach, coached Blondie’s Debbie Harry and the cast of the recent Broadway revival of “Oklahoma!”(Source: Gustern Family, WCBS via CNN)

“She was a force of nature. I called her a little neutron star, a tiny ball of energy, building community everywhere she went,” said her grandson, A.J. Gustern.

The suspect, 26-year-old Lauren Pazienza, was arraigned Tuesday after she surrendered to police with an attorney. She’s charged with manslaughter.

She did not enter a plea at the arraignment, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

Lauren Pazienza, 26, is charged with manslaughter in the shoving death of Barbara Maier Gustern.
Lauren Pazienza, 26, is charged with manslaughter in the shoving death of Barbara Maier Gustern.(Source: NYPD, WCBS via CNN)

Prosecutors allege Pazienza crossed the street toward Barbara Gustern, called her an expletive and pushed her. According to the criminal complaint, there was “no apparent reason” for the alleged attack.

A.J. Gustern wants to hear what Pazienza has to say in court.

“I’d like to stress innocent until proven guilty. If she did do this, then I would like answers. I’m still praying for you, and the karmic weight you’ve taken on is incredible. So, God help you,” he said.

Pazienza’s bail is set at $500,000. If found guilty of manslaughter, she could face up to 25 years in prison. She is due back in court next week.

Copyright 2022 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chase comes to an end in Lorena
Multiple agencies involved in central Texas pursuit
(KWTX /Eric Franklin)
Three found inside car with gunshot wounds, child struck by the car
18-wheeler on fire on I-35 in Bellmead, Texas.
Fiery 18-wheeler wreck impacts traffic on I-35 in Central Texas

Latest News

Many Wacoans remember the 25th Street Theatre, and while it closed down decades ago, a new...
Site of historic Waco area theatre finds new life with fire department
A woman measures a window before covering it with plastic sheets in a building damaged by a...
Ukraine says Russia seized relief workers in Mariupol convoy
Police say the victim was pushed from behind, fell and hit her head on the pavement.
Woman accused of manslaughter after 87-year-old pushed to ground
A tornado in Granger destroyed a house on Monday March 21st.
Storm damage surveys ongoing Tuesday across the state including in Central Texas