Two Texas’s Most Wanted Suspects captured

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Two of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders are back in custody.

Glen Edward Glass, 40, and ChaCha Mitchell Jackson, 42, were arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety Special Agents.

Glass, of Monahans, was arrested March 17 at a New Jersey business by the New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force and the U.S. Marshals District of New Jersey.

Glass had been wanted since October 2018, when the Comanche County Sheriff’s Office issued an arrest warrant for failure to register as a sex offender.

In December 2018, the Ward County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for failure to comply with a sex offender’s duty to register. The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office also issued several warrants, including failure to register as a sex offender and misdemeanor assault.

Glass was convicted of sexual assault of a child following an incident with a 15-year-old girl in 2004.

He was sentenced to three years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison. Glass was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List on Nov. 15, 2021.

ChaCha Mitchell Jackson, of Somerville, was arrested at a Bryan apartment complex.

Jackson had been wanted since May 2021, when the Burleson County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for her arrest for failure to register as a sex offender.

In July 2021, the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office also issued a warrant for Jackson’s arrest for failure to register as a sex offender.

In 2013, Jackson was convicted of sexual assault of a child for an incident involving a 14-year-old boy and was sentenced to two years in a TDCJ prison. In 2016, she was convicted of failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements and was sentenced to three years in a TDCJ prison.

Jackson was convicted of injury to a child and was sentenced to another 3 years in a TDCJ prison in 2017.

She was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List on March 2, 2022.

