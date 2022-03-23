West Coast developer proposes partnership with Marlin

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas city that’s been struggling to thrive for years could be getting a multi-million dollar boost.

The City of Marlin has attracted a developer from the West Coast.

“Last summer I went to Killeen, and there was an $85 million project related to things like this and I was like ‘wow, if they can do it in Killeen, maybe I can present this to my council in Marlin,’” said Cedric Davis, Marlin City Manager.

The head of the development firm Public Facilities Investment Corporation (PFIC) flew in from Los Angeles to present a proposed partnership to the Marlin City Council Tuesday night.

“We like to help out cities around the country, and if we can we’re happy to do so,” said Jeffrey Tamkin, PFIC President & CEO. “Our marketing people came up with it but we talked to Cedric and he was very enthusiastic about improving his city.”

The company specializes in building and infrastructure development and financing for the public and non-profit sectors.

“The work is being done by independent experts so the firms that we bring in for the construction, for the design, for the financing, are well known national firms that have great track-records and great reputations,” said Tamkin. “As for Marlin, I think that we get along and the services we provide are the services they need.”

Davis says this is a huge opportunity for Marlin.

“We’re at the door, and for Marlin to be at the door to actually start reinvesting in itself and revitalizing itself, I’m just ecstatic,” said Davis. “And we got my staff ecstatic, we got community members ecstatic for the fact that we’re at the cusp of actually giving Marlin people something going forward for the future.”

The firm wants to build a $25 million apartment complex in Marlin, which Davis says would likely be built on a section of city-owned land off of Hwy 6 which has room for future projects, like a potential a mini-mall.

Through collecting rent from the 100-150 units, the city would pay PFIC back over a 20 or 30 year lease, then own the property outright.

“We’re a transparent company, there’s nothing hidden, the city knows the cost of the design, construction and financing,” said Tamkin.

PFIC is also offering the city an opportunity to fix its roads, which city officials estimate need between $10 million and $20 million of repairs.

“Not just the little fixes, we need major fixes here,” said Davis. “Every rural community in Texas has potholes, but for whatever reason Marlin gets highlighted for it, and we need to start doing something about it.”

To fix the roads, the city would use its existing yearly road maintenance costs to payoff a loan, financed by PFIC, over time.

“Here is a golden opportunity for us to provide quality streets for our citizens, and then new development for multi-family housing to bring in people from outside of Marlin,” said Davis.

The move would get the roads fixed sooner, hopefully saving the city money down the road.

”That’s the best, when they’re spending enough money where you can leverage it and finish all the roads in two to three years,” said Tamkin.

Tuesday night, the council voted unanimously for the contracts to be reviewed by the City Attorney before a final decision and vote is made in the coming weeks.

If the final contracts are approved and a deal is reached, the housing development is expected to take about two-and-a-half years to design and build.

“Hopefully this is going to spur economic development,” said Davis.

