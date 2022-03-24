10 Things To Do in Central Texas This Weekend: March 26 & 27

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Looking for things happening this weekend in Central Texas? Look no further! We have 10 suggestions of things around Central Texas to do this weekend!

You’ll want to be downtown Killeen on East Avenue D on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. for Family Fun Day. It’s an afternoon of free fun including a magic show, cornhole, games, food trucks, and much more.

Salado’s 22nd Annual Wildflower Arts & Crafts Festival is this Saturday and Sunday at the Salado Civic Center! It’s free to stroll this family-friendly festival with arts & crafts vendors, food, live music, and more!

Dinosaurs are invading Waco this weekend as North America’s biggest and most popular dino event stomps into town. This weekend only, Jurassic Quest will will be at the Waco Convention Center with true-to-life size dinosaurs, interactive fossil dig, dinosaur rides, and much more.

It’s time for the annual Spring Fest at Texas Station Event Center in Gatesville this Saturday. One day, three live bands plus a cornhole tournament, and a BBQ cookoff. It’s free to get in until 6 p.m. BYOB and chair

Rose the Roof 5K is a run to “raise the roof” for a local Habitat for Humanity new home build. Enjoy a run through the vines at 3 Texans Winery in Temple. Don’t like running? You can walk! Either way, it’s a fun day out complete with food trucks and live entertainment.

Then, Sona Wine Bar & Small Plates hosts the 3rd annual Global Rose Wine Festival this Saturday at 3 pm. Enjoy tastings of several rose, whites, and light red wines from around the world! With complimentary delicious bites, Live music, Photo Booth and more. Dress in pink and you could win a prize!

Bring your furry friends to Paws in the Park for a day of fun! This free, dog friendly event for all ages will include activities such as an agility course, pet adoptions, contests, pet services and products, and more! Dog friendly vendors with items available for purchase will be in attendance.

Bring your own lawn chair, blankets, food, and drinks to a free Movie in the Park Saturday at Copperas Cove City Park. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and the movie will start at dark. It’s a free screening of the 1993 film Cool Runnings.

The best mountain bike trails in Texas make for the best mountain bike race for Waco’s Cameron Park Blowout Mountain Bike Race. Sunday offers everything from a beginner course to a pro competition. There is also a junior’s division as well as a free kids cup race.

If you’re into homemade, handmade, and homegrown...March Market on Main Street is the spot for you this Sunday. You’ll find fresh breads, jellies, veggies, meats, salsas, and one of a kind handmade items...Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Teague Farmers Market March on Main.

Want us to include your event? Send information to camille.hoxworth@gray.tv or news@kwtx.com

