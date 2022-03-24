Fantastic Friday & weekend

The only time you’ll find some cool weather will be in the mornings for the next few days. We start tomorrow and Saturday morning in the 40s with afternoons warming into the 80s. After that, we really start to notice more heat and humidity back in Central Texas. Morning temperatures rise to the 50s and eventually the 60s for next week. Friday starts a string of days where highs climb into the 80s that will last through Tuesday of next week. The weekend is gorgeous - get out and enjoy! We do have another chance for rain next week & it does have the potential to bring in some stronger storms...

Fire danger comes down a bit for Friday with winds calming down for the day. The wind machine cranks back up through over the weekend and really kicks into gear next week. It’ll be a south wind this go around and that increases humidity each and every day. Fire concerns come back this weekend and Monday as those winds ramp back up.

Tuesday into Wednesday is when our next cold front/storm system dives in. We should be windy but mostly dry Tuesday with rain and storm chances increasing overnight and into Wednesday morning. Along the cold front, there could be a line of a few stronger storms, but right now the chance for severe weather is not as high as what we had to start this week. It’s several days away and this part of the forecast is subject to change, so keep an eye out for updates in the coming days. It is severe weather season after all & that’s the time to stay weather aware when we have these fronts/storm chances in the forecast.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.