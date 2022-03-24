Fire ravages Temple BBQ joint

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Firefighters on Thursday afternoon were called to the 600 block of 22nd Street after a fire erupted at It’s All Good BBQ.

Temple Fire and Rescue arrived in the area of Avenue H and S. 22nd Street shortly before 1 p.m. after a grass fire was reported next to the restaurant.

Fire crews arriving at the scene encountered heavy smoke and flames coming from the restaurant.

Two employees were inside the building at the time and managed to escape without injury.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Police closed several streets in the area while firefighters worked to contain the blaze.

