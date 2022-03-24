Advertisement

Killeen Police arrest suspect in shooting on Santa Rosa Dr.

By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Thursday identified Nafese Emanuel Watson, 32, as the man jailed after a shooting on March 22 in the 700 block of Santa Rosa Drive.

Police responded to the shooting at approximately 10:40 a.m.

When the officers arrived, they located a vehicle with damage from gunfire.

An investigation revealed the victim and Watson were involved in a previous incident.

The victim told officers that he was in the parking lot standing near a vehicle, when Watson fired a weapon in his direction.

Watson was transported to the Killeen City Jail. No injuries were reported.

Police did not reveal what charges Watson is facing.

