Killeen Police arrest suspect in shooting on Santa Rosa Dr.

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Thursday identified Nafese Emanuel Watson, 32, as the man jailed after a shooting on March 22 in the 700 block of Santa Rosa Drive.

Police responded to the shooting at approximately 10:40 a.m.

When the officers arrived, they located a vehicle with damage from gunfire.

An investigation revealed the victim and Watson were involved in a previous incident.

The victim told officers that he was in the parking lot standing near a vehicle, when Watson fired a weapon in his direction.

Watson was transported to the Killeen City Jail. No injuries were reported.

Police did not reveal what charges Watson is facing.

