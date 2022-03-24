Advertisement

Killeen teen charged in connection to double murder

Female victim identified
17-year-old Ruben Joel Fuentes Jr. is charged with two counts of murder.
17-year-old Ruben Joel Fuentes Jr. is charged with two counts of murder.
By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen Police on Friday arrested 17-year-old Ruben Joel Fuentes Jr., charged with two counts of murder for a shooting that left two people dead.

The shooting claimed the life of a 15-year-old boy not yet identified by police and 18-year-old Revierra Elizabeth Aline Gibson.

The shooting happened at approximately 2:30 a.m. on March 24 in the 600 block of Brook Drive. Police said the two victims were located inside the residence, dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson arraigned Fuentes and he set his bond at $1,000,000 on each Murder charge.

The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has any information about this incident, to call the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477).

