Killeen woman arrested for harboring sex offender fugitive

Rubie Matos
Rubie Matos(Bell County Jail)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A Killeen woman is accused of harboring a sex offender fugitive by the Bell County Sheriff’s Office.

Rubie Matos, 22, has been charged for hindering apprehension of known sex offender and jailed on a bond of $30,000.

Matos was seen with the suspect on February 24, 2020 by a Lone Star officer in the 210 block of Carter Street in Killeen where they were unloading groceries and .

As the officer attempted to knock on the door, Matos exited the residence from the back where another officer met with her, according to the affidavit.

Matos was asked by the officer if the fugitive was in the residence and she allegedly said he was not.

Officers ultimately found the fugitive hiding by the laundry machines in the house.

After he was taken into custody, the fugitive stated to police he had “some cash in a bedroom drawer for the subject to use for bail.”

According to Matos, he was staying on and off in the residence.

She was given a warning in December 2019 if she was caught aiding the fugitive she would also be arrested if they were caught together.

Previously, Matos has been arrested for forgeries.

