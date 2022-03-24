LBHS batting cages renamed after former student-athlete

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Lake Belton High School’s batting cages have been renamed the Jace Jefferson Memorial Batting Cages at dedication ceremony on Wednesday.

Jace Jefferson died in 2016 of glioblastoma brain cancer. Jefferson attended High Point Elementary and North Belton Middle School and was slated to be a member of the class of 2023 at LBHS, the school’s first graduating class.

“Jace was a friend and teammate to many of the students in the LBHS class of 2023,” said Sam Skidmore, athletic director. “While battling cancer, he still attended baseball practices with his signature smile and positive attitude, serving as an inspiration for his coaches and teammates.”

Skidmore said Jefferson’s legacy of hard work and dedication is something that future Broncos should strive to attain.

“Jace was the kind of athlete every coach and player wants on a team,” he said. “We are proud to have his name on this facility as a reminder of the impact he made in Belton ISD.”

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.