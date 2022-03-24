Advertisement

Two shot, killed in Killeen overnight; one in custody

By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen Police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead and a person in custody.

It happened at approximately 2:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Brook Drive.

Police said the two victims were located inside the residence, dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

One person is in custody. No further information is available.

