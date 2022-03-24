‘The Voice’ finalist lends her majestic talents to help Mission Waco celebrate 30th anniversary

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas woman who is busy booking shows following her success as a finalist on the most recent season of NBC’s “The Voice” lent her talents to help Mission Waco celebrate its 30th anniversary.

Jershika Maple, 25, of Killeen, sang “Break Every Chain” by Jesus Culture to close the nonprofit’s annual banquet at the BASE at the Extraco Events Center in Waco Tuesday night.

“Honestly, I feel like just being here in Texas, in general, Waco is a part of Texas, so I feel like I’m at home,” Jershika said. “They’ve welcomed me with so much love already.”

Jershika was born in Shreveport, Louisiana, but has deep roots in Central Texas. She moved around a lot as a child with her father being in the military. She attended schools in Killeen from the fourth to sixth grades.

By her senior year, her family was living in Washington state, where her dad was based at Fort Lewis. He then received orders to return to Fort Hood. Jershika graduated from Ellison High School in 2016 and has called Central Texas home since.

It was a friend from Killeen who helped the gospel singer gain the attention of the popular reality TV show. Jershika sang background vocals for Killeen native Rose Short, who was a top four finalist in the 17th season of “The Voice.”

Rose helped secure Jershika an audition and her talent took her from there.

“Being on ‘The Voice’ was an incredible journey. The world got to see me grow,” Jershika said. “I got to see myself grow. I learned a lot about myself. I learned that I was a fighter. My voice had gotten stronger being on the show.”

Grammy-award winning coach John Legend snatched up Jershika to be a member of his team.

“I made amazing connections in the network industry, including John legend, my coach, and Ariana Grande, Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson,” she told KWTX. “I’m just so grateful for this experience and just grateful for the blessings that came out it and just to be here.”

The singer is hoping she inspires others with, not only her voice, but her story of overcoming the challenges associated with having dyslexia. In elementary school, the singer was held back a grade.

“I was bullied,” she recalled.

Jershika said others noticed her potential and it changed the course of her life. “God knew that those teachers would see something that I couldn’t see,” she said.

Jershika’s next local appearance will be speaking to students on Fort Hood at Audie Murphy Middle School as they prepare to take the STAAR test.

She’s also staying plenty busy performing.

“I am so grateful and blessed to be booked and busy this year, thanks to the platform that ‘The Voice’ gave me. It really allowed me to expand my ministry for the exposure and I couldn’t be more grateful for that.”Jershika is working on a new album and has some other exciting projects in the works, but she isn’t allowed to share the details yet.

“I can just say stay tuned,” she said.

