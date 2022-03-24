Waco: Grand opening of fire station at old 25th Street Theatre

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Honoring history by bringing it into the future.

Wednesday night was the grand opening of Waco Fire Station #6, which is on the site of the former 25th Street Theatre.

“It’s really exciting to think of all the iterations this site has been, and now the exciting reenvision that we’ve created,” said Dist. 4 councilwoman Kelly Palmer.

The ‘fire engine red’ carpet was rolled-out as Waco’s finest came out to celebrate the project that’s been years in the making.

From current Mayor Dillon Meek, to former Fire Chief Bobby Tatum, city officials past and present were on-hand for the momentous occasion.

“I think this project embodies what Waco is all about right now, and that is dreaming big to accomplish strategic goals and make those dreams a reality,” said Mayor Meek. “Rarely do so many community goals converge on one project: public safety, strong capital investment in a strategic location, and neighborhood activation.”

More notable guests included former Waco mayors Malcolm Duncan and Kyle Deaver, former Waco city managers Dale Fissler and Wiley Stem, State Rep. Doc Anderson, and TV design stars Clint and Kelly Harp.

The Harp’s company, Harp Design Co., which is located in the neighborhood, donated a beautiful, handmade custom kitchen table with the logo “Super 6″ (the fire team’s nickname) on it.

City officials took part in a traditional ribbon-cutting outside of the main administration building.

Later on, fire officials performed a hose uncoupling ceremony to commemorate the opening of the fire station.

“Fire stations are an extension of the community,” said Waco Fire Chief Gregory Summers. “We will be able to improve our response time by being in this facility.”

The crowd of families got to enjoy free food from food trucks, station tours, balloon animals and an outdoor movie.

The city also used the event to provide a COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

The 25th Street Theatre first opened in 1945: the average cost of an evening show at the time was 40 cents, according to city officials.

The movie theatre closed in 1982, and after a renovation it reopened as a nightclub until 1992.

When the city was unable to save the original building, they decided to rebuild it in the same image--neon lights and all.

A sign of the future: the new building is adorned with 84 solar panels, which city officials say will provide up to 45 percent of the electric needs for the fire station.

“That is the first step for us into our long-term viability from an environmental standpoint,” said Asst. City Manager Ryan Holt.

