ROWLETT (CBSDFW.COM) – The Rowlett Police Department said two people died after a helicopter crashed and burst into flames in the 2200 block of State Highway 66 in Rowlett.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the helicopter went down around 11:30 a.m. The make and model of the rotorcraft isn’t known.

Please quote me if you use

Witnesses said the chopper came down hard and fast in front of a strip mall. The Rowlett Fire Department arrived on scene within minutes and was able to put out the flames.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident.

The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation.

