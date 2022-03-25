Advertisement

2 dead after helicopter crashes in Dallas suburb, bursts into flames

Deadly helicopter crash in Rowlett, Texas
Deadly helicopter crash in Rowlett, Texas((credit: Jack Fink/CBSDFW.com))
By CBS DFW Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROWLETT (CBSDFW.COM) – The Rowlett Police Department said two people died after a helicopter crashed and burst into flames in the 2200 block of State Highway 66 in Rowlett.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the helicopter went down around 11:30 a.m. The make and model of the rotorcraft isn’t known.

Witnesses said the chopper came down hard and fast in front of a strip mall. The Rowlett Fire Department arrived on scene within minutes and was able to put out the flames.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident.

The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation.

