After woman loses limb, traffic light to be installed at dangerous Central Texas intersection

LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - After years of pushing for change at a dangerous intersection, a local mother has finally won the battle, however, there were casualties along the way she says should never have happened.

“TxDOT did two traffic studies over these four years...and sadly...it took Jamie Blanek’s accident and the loss of her leg, nearly her life, to make this change, but finally it’s coming and we are going to get that traffic signal,” said Terri Rohrer.

Rohrer, of Lorena, started mobilizing for a traffic light to be installed at the intersection of Old Lorena Rd. and Chapel Rd. soon after her daughter had a serious collision there in 2018.

“The rise of the road...she never saw it coming,” said Rohrer. “His car flipped, she went across the road down a ways and hit a tree--it’s a miracle that they both walked away, it’s truly a miracle.”

Rohrer started collecting photos and stories from others who had experienced accidents there, some fatal, and she started a petition which thousands of people signed.

“TxDOT always welcomes input from the public, and we welcome that and hear that,” said Jake Smith, Public Information Officer for the Texas Department of Transportation’s Waco District. “Ultimately we are here to serve Texans, so whenever we hear input it’s appreciated.”

However, while there were traffic studies done which resulted in a flashing stop sign, until now, there was no movement on a signal.

“Numerous factors, including crash data, are reviewed and considered, and with the intersection we’re talking about, Old Lorena & Chapel Rd., that intersection was also part of that regular monitoring that our operations section performed,” said Smith. “After careful review and consideration, our TxDOT Waco District went ahead and began the process to what will be the eventual installation of the traffic signal.”

While happy it’s being done, Jamie Blanek, of Waco, says it’s tragically overdue.

“Lives could have been saved had they done this years ago like they should have,” Blanek told KWTX Thursday.

A year ago last month, Blanek was helping victims of a crash at the intersection when she was struck by a vehicle and lost her leg.

”TxDOT has put it off for so long it cost people their lives, and it almost cost me mine,” said Blanek. “The cost of my medical bills compared to the cost putting a light up there--it’s ridiculous.”

Smith says anything TxDOT does is done in the name of safety and provided this response when asked about people’s frustrations with the situation.

“Our traffic operations section will always monitor the roadways including intersections that are in our district, and there are a lot of factors to consider,” said Smith. “These roadways are constantly reviewed and analyzed and thoroughly reviewed, and so the important thing here is TxDOT is installing this traffic signal and it’s all about the safety of the traveling public, and that’s what we’re trying to do here.”

The four-way traffic signal is expected to be operating by the end of the year, weather and field conditions permitting, Smith says.

“I’m glad it’s finally happening; this light is for sure going to save lives,” said Blanek.

Rohrer says this is proof to never give up.

“It does feel like a win, it does feel like a victory, I spent a lot of time on this so I say just keep pushing, do it kindly, and don’t give up because it’s worth it in the end,” said Rohrer. “I’m just thrilled for our community; it’s growing exponentially right now and, selfishly, I have a 14-year-old that’s going to be driving soon and so I’m just ecstatic that it will be a little safer for him.”

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.