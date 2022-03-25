Cameron Park Blowout returns to Waco this weekend

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - If death defying down-hills and steep, rocky climbs are your thing, and you prefer to do that on two wheels, Cameron Park is the place for you on the weekend of March 26-27.

The Cameron Park Blowout is back after a two-year pandemic-induced hiatus.

The Blow Out is part of a series of mountain bike races sanctioned by the Texas Mountain Bike Racing Association.

Since its first year, the race has gained a reputation as one of the best of the series and put Cameron Park on the radar of mountain bikers near and far.

“The Blow-out has been going on since the late 90s and, since then, Cameron Park has become known as a great place to ride,” said Ross Harris.

The race is being sponsored by The Bear Mountain in Waco. Owner Ross Harris said riders can expect a work-out.

“We tried to give them a little bit of everything. There some steep down hills, some nice, flat trails along the river and there’s some long, rooty, rocky climbs. So there will be some heavy breathing going on,” Harris said.

The laps on the course are seven miles of varied terrain, from fast, twisting descents, to long, rocky, tortuous uphill climbs.

Depending on the category they’re registered in, riders will do one, two or three laps.

“The three lap race is for those in great shape. The pros and advanced riders will be doing that one,” Ross said.

There’s a two lap race for the intermediate riders. Beginners and older riders will do one lap.

If seven miles thru Cameron Park on a bike doesn’t seem like a long ride - it is.

“I think it’s the kind of course where the riders will be exhausted and might complain for a while, but a few minutes later, they’ll be saying, ‘Yes! We did it,’” Harris said.

On Saturday, Bear Mountain is hosting a kids race that starts shortly after 8 a.m. There will also be a first-time racers clinic on Saturday at 2 p.m.

The adult races will begin Sunday morning on a staggered schedule starting at 9:15 a.m.

The last race, which will be for the open division pros, will start at 11:15 a.m.

If you don’t feel up to taking on the challenge, Harris says there’s plenty of room for spectators.

“Some of the roads will be blocked off for a bit but not all of them. Here at the start/finish line at the Northern Gates or the mouth of the Bosque will be good places to watch the action,” Harris added.

Online registration ends late Friday but racers can register the day of the race. Camping is also available in Cameron Park.

For more information go to www.thebearmountain.com

