Connecticut Bradley Airport is looking to return a lost stuffed animal to a little traveler

Someone left Eeyore at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Someone left Eeyore at the airport.

Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks said someone left the stuffed animal outside of a terminal.

The airport posted to social media that it has been trying to reunited Winnie-the-Pooh’s friend with its rightful owner.

“It appears he missed his flight!” the airport wrote on Twitter. “Let’s find the owner so we can get him home.”

Anyone who recognizes the stuff animal can contact Bradley Airport on social media or through its general information number at 860-292-2000.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

