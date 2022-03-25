Crime committee asks for more public input after first meeting

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Crime and death are on the minds of many Killeen residents, especially throughout the month of March.

A new group of residents tasked with looking into crime is now asking for more input from concerned residents.

So far this year, Killeen police have investigated 11 murders, about half have taken place this month. Members of the newgroup, called the Committee for Crime Solutions, said there is a feeling people are just too used to this type of violence.

“The concern has grown into an anger, even,” said Ken Wilkerson, Killeen city councilmember. “To a point to where, I think that you have to do something and if you have to do something, this is that something.”

Wilkerson is the council member heading up the committee. He is serving along with four others who were appointed to the group earlier this year.

“I believe there is a solution,” said Anca Neagu, another committee member. “We just need to figure out what it is.”

What is off the table, at least for now, is discussions about increasing policing in Killeen. The group feels outreach to existing organizations may help more.

“We need to spruce (up) our after-school activities, maybe our mentorship programs and bring a lot of our community agencies to the table,” said Mary Moore, another committee member.

The group has also tasked researchers with Texas A&M University Central Texas in Killeen to key-in on specifics related to crime in the city.

“I think the people are disenchanted and they have lost a little hope,” said Moore.

The latest of Killeen’s homicides was earlier in the week. In that case a 15-year-old and another woman were killed.

“They are deeply concerned about the direction in the past and the present for Killeen right now as we see crime spike,” said Wilkerson.

So the plea from the group is simple, air out grievances and figure out where the problems are.

Its next meeting will take place at 4 p.m. on April 27 inside Killeen City Hall.

“Help us make sense of it,” said Neagu. “It does not make any sense.”

