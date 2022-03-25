Advertisement

Dinosaurs on display catch fire outside Waco Convention Center

(Waco Fire Department)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A mechanical dinosaur with the Jurassic Quest exhibit caught on fire outside the Waco Convention Center Friday.

The Waco Fire Department arrived at the scene in the 100 block of Washington Avenue shortly after Noon Fridday.

A welder was working too close to the dinosaur and sparked a fire, the fire department said.

The fire was quickly extinguished.

Waco Fire Department
No other information is available at this time.

