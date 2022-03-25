Advertisement

Dinosaurs descend on Waco for weekend

By Hannah Hall
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Dinosaurs are invading Waco, and there’s a chance to get up close and learn more about them at Jurassic Quest.

You can find Jurassic Quest, the largest dinosaur experience in North America, at the Waco Convention Center.

The exhibit has dinosaurs from three different time periods, as well as an Ancient Oceans exhibit. Kids and families can also see live dinosaur shows, talk with experts and see some real fossils.

“Not only can you bring your kids here, knowing that you’ll have a good time with the whole family looking for clues doing our scavenger hunt, but you can also know that they’ll be learning things and engaging their mind,” Safari Sarah, one of the dinosaur trainers, said.

There is also a new activity--”The Quest”, which is a scavenger hunt-style came with photo opportunities and clues to solve.

“You have kids running around, they’re like, ‘I need help. I have to find this clue, can you help me out,’” said Roaring Riley, another dinosaur trainer. “It’s fun to give a little hint. I’m not going to give it away. You’ve got to work for it.”

Jurassic Quest is Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m., and from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets can be purchased online here, which is recommended.

