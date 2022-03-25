Get Ready For A Toasty Weekend!

It’ll be a chilly start with morning commute temperatures in the upper 30′s to low 40′s, but after sunrise we warm quickly. We get into the mid 70′s midday before enjoy highs around 80° this afternoon. Abundant sunshine will be seen all day. This evening we dip to the 60′s, with a comfortably cool start in the low 50′s Saturday morning.

We’ll get toasty highs in the mid 80′s this weekend with plenty of sunshine, before slightly cooling down as we head into next week due to our next storm system approaching. We’ll have clouds build up on Tuesday before the system arrives on Wednesday, and most of the activity looks to take place during the morning. After the cold front moves out, we’ll see highs dip to the 70′s as we approach next weekend.

