GoFundMe set up after Texas teen injured back while escaping tornado’s wratch

ELGIN, Texas (KWTX) - A GoFundMe account has been set up for the Texas teen who went viral after escaping the wrath of a tornado in his red Chevrolet pickup Monday afternoon.

Riley Leon, 16, was on the way home from an interview at a Whataburger on March 21, 2022 when he crossed paths with the Tornado that struck the Elgin and Round Rock areas.

This incident was caught in a video that has since gone viral all over the country.

According to the Go Fund Me account, the teenager is experiencing body aches and severe back pain. Bianca Jones created the account to help the teenager and his family, who are currently without insurance.

“He is a lovely, bright student making plans to graduate next year and could genuinely use some love from our community and anyone else who may have viewed this video and prayed for the passenger,” said Jones.

In an update posted on the page, Jones said the family has learned Riley fractured his back and the boy will be under a doctor’s care. “They will have to wait and see if he will need back surgery and may also need future therapy,” Jones said.

To donate or look at the page, click here.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.