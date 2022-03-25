Good News Friday: March 25, 2022

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -This month Waco ISD recognized students who qualified for the 2022 Superintendent Scholars Program. The program honors 8th-11th graders who scored in the 85th percentile or above on the PSAT exam for their grade level. Congratulations future scholars!

Congratulations to University High School’s Cristal Sanchez for winning silver medal at the Texas High School Powerlifting Association State Championships this weekend! Sanchez had a powerful bench press of 190 pounds, deadlifted of 370 pounds, and a squatted 390 pounds. In total she lifted an incredible 950 pounds of weight!

Gatesville ISD is dedicating the Junior High library to a very special bookworm. They named it in honor of Cindy Ament Venable, who loved literacy, and unfortunately lost her 25 year battle to cancer last year. She loved reading any type of literature, and passed that on to her students.

Lorena’s Alton Jones, and his son, Alton Jr., are set to compete in the bass pro tour championship in Oklahoma. The contest showcases the top 41 anglers in the area, and they could win up to a $300 thousand dollar prize. The five-day tournament ends this Sunday. Good luck to the Jones’!

A Harker Heights High School Jr. ROTC team is starting their very own archery team after participating in a Texas championship tournament. More than 3100 students from across the state participated. It was the largest archery contest at the Bell County Expo Center in 16 years.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.