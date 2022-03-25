Heavy fire smoke leads to closure of portion of South Range Road at Fort Hood

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - The Fort Hood Directorate of Emergency Services has temporarily closed South Range Road on post from 53rd Street to Murphy Road “due to large amounts of smoke being generated from fires burning on small-arm ranges in the southern training areas.”

Officials said there is no immediate threat to buildings or personnel on post at this time.

The Army post is asking drivers to be aware of this road closure and take extra time and caution when driving through the smoky areas.

Officials said in Facebook post that the Cold Springs Fire has burned nearly 100 acres and is 90 percent contained.

The Leader Reaction Course fire has burned an estimated 800 acres and is 60 percent contained, according to the post.

