Houston man sent to prison for role in violent abduction

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Hipolito Gutierrez,23, has been ordered to federal prison for admitting his role in a brutal kidnapping of a woman from her residence in Katy.

Gutierrez previously plead guilty on Nov. 26, 2019.

Gutierrez to a 10-year-term of imprisonment to be immediately followed by five years of supervised release.

At the hearing, the court heard details of the violent abduction in which Gutierrez and Nico Namitle-Morales kidnapped the female victim at gunpoint from her vehicle as she drove into her garage.

Gutierrez and Namilte-Morales transported the victim to Dallas and held her captive for three days while demanding ransom payments.

In December 2021, the court ordered Namitle-Morales to serve a 20-year sentence for his role as the main gunman and mastermind of the kidnapping.

Gutierrez is the last man to be sentenced for his role in the crime.

