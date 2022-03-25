Advertisement

North Texas survivor shares her tornado experience

By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SHERWOOD SHORES, Texas (KXII) - Some people in Sherwood Shores are still without electricity after Monday night’s tornadoes.

Organizations around the area have been donating meals, drinks, money, time, and even offering to put people up in hotels.

“And then all of a sudden I heard the roar, and when you hear that roar, even though I’ve never heard one before, I knew it was a tornado,” Sherwood Shores tornado survivor Lucie Bowers said.

Lucie Bowers was in her home with her two dogs Monday night when the EF-2 tornado came knocking.

“And it got to the door and it whipped that glass door open and at the same time it pulled that hard door bang just plum shut,” Bowers said.

She said she didn’t even have enough time to get out of her chair before the tornado hit.

“Well I was praying to God and telling them (the dogs) it was going to be okay, whether I knew it was or not I was telling them it was going to be okay,” Bowers said.

Bowers said she knew the weather was dangerous, she had been watching the storm rip through Cooke County on TV when her power went out.

She had to resort to her phone for radar, that’s when she started to hear the winds pick up.

“And I was shaken as bad as the trailer, the trailer wasn’t shaking anymore but I was sitting here shaking, oh I was shaking so bad,” Bowers said.

She said every window was broken, her back rooms were full of insulation, the kitchen full of glass, and a tree on top of her roof.

“I opened my front door and I said oh God I can’t get out, then I went to the backdoor and I said oh God I can’t get out here, it was blocked back there too,” Bowers said.

Her phone died Monday night and has not been turned on since.

Her family? A thousand miles away.

The only companions she had were her two dogs Princess and Sammie.

“I feel blessed man I pray to God everyday and last night and this morning, I’m here, I’m okay, I could still do everything I could do before the only thing I just don’t know where I’m going to end up but he must not be done with me yet,” Bowers said.

Organizations like United Way of Grayson County are stepping in to put people like Lucie up in hotels to help keep them safe and warm.

But the road to full recovery for Sherwood Shores is just beginning.

