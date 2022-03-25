Premature baby abandoned on hood of parked car in Connecticut

MANSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - State police are looking for whoever abandoned a baby in Mansfield.

Troopers said that on Wednesday around 4:15 p.m., they received a 911 call from a woman who said an unknown man placed an infant on the hood of her parked car on Pleasant Valley Road.

“The female reported as she returned to her vehicle, the male got into a dark colored vehicle and fled the area,” Connecticut State Police said in a news release. “The infant was transported to an area hospital for treatment and later determined to be a 28-30 week old premature newborn.”

Troopers said the baby was listed in stable condition at last check.

Troopers said state police’s Eastern District Major Crime responded and assumed the ongoing investigation.

“The male was described as Hispanic, heavy set with short black hair, wearing a black long sleeved t-shirt and black jogger style pants,” troopers said.

Homeowners on Pleasant Valley Road said they were in shock.

Jose Pagan, who lives in the area, said state police vehicles were parked right in front of his home.

“Like five or six hours. You just see police coming and asking the neighborhood. We don’t see anything,” Pagan said.

Pagan also said police asked to check his cameras. He has cameras on his home pointing toward the road.

“The police told me 4:30 p.m., but I looked on my cameras and don’t see anything at this time,” he said. “Last night I can’t sleep. Thinking about the baby. Watching the window, thinking somebody is right there.”

In Connecticut, a Safe Haven law dictates that parents can leave a newborn baby younger than 30 days in the care of nurses at an emergency room without penalty of abandonment.

Anyone who has information on the man’s identity, whereabouts, or vehicle is asked to contact Det. Matthew Hogan at 860-896-3236.

