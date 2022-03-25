Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 3.24.22

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:

Taqueria El Mexicano Grill at 812 East Central Expressway in Belton go a 93 on a recent inspection.

According to the food safety analyst, they found repeat violations like damaged equipment.

There was food stored inside the beer and drink cooler. That is not allowed.

This place needed to do some cleaning, from the floors to the walls, to the kitchen equipment.

The ice machine had mold and mildew inside of it.

Golden Fried Chicken at 1610 South Fort Hood Street in Killeen got a 96 on a recent inspection.

According to the food safety worker, this place had several repeat violations such as dirty fan guards, excess oil residue in the fryer area, a moldy soda machine pipe and ice machine cover, and residue on the soda spigots.

]All of the cooler racks had mold and excess food particles.

They needed to be cleaned as well.

Masfajitas at 1908 East Central Texas Expressway in Killeen got a 90 on a recent inspection.

According to the food safety analyst, the workers needed to clean all the plastic and metal racks due to excess food particles.

There was mold on the inside the ice machine.

A bag of onions was laying on the floor.

All of the spices and chips containers were dirty.

The kitchen needed some general cleaning and repairs.

The permit was withheld until all issues were resolved.

Village Pizzeria Slice House and Gelato Bar inside Union Hall on Franklin Avenue in Waco is this week’s Clean Plate Award winner.

It’s called a slice house for a reason.

The pizza portions are massive, from the Flying Pig to the Hot Honey Pie.

You can build your own calzone, and don’t forget to top off your meal with a cup of gelato.

