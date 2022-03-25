‘Rhett’s Story’ documentary premieres along with new non-profit that helps families cope with devastating loss of loved ones

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A new nonprofit with a mission to offer hope to people who have lost someone too soon officially launched in downtown Waco Thursday evening with the premiere of a documentary about the life of Rhett Hering, a beloved McGregor teenager who died in a UTV accident at the end of his driveway in 2015.

Archway of Hope held the premiere of “Rhett’s Story,” a professionally-produced documentary about the amazing life Rhett lived, the heartbreaking day he died, and the way the Hering Family - including mom, Lorna, dad, Jimmy, older brother, Ryan, and younger sister, Mara - has been able to survive after the tragic loss.

“We wanted to start Archway so we could join in the struggle with grieving parents, help hold them together, let them know that their children are not forgotten and let them know that life can still be good and filled with purpose,” Jimmy said.

360 Solutions Founder and CEO Chip Wilson, who is an Archway of Hope board member, was part of the production team which conducted interviews for the documentary. Those interviewed include everyone from Rhett’s family to his football coach, friends, girlfriend and even those present in the road the day he died.

Wilson said he was so touched by the incredible life of kindness and adventure Rhett lived and the courage of those who love him to speak up in hopes of helping others trying to cope with loss.

“I saw through the interviews that we did true unfiltered love by lots of people who loved Rhett Hering for his excitement, and joy and passion and kindness and I also saw just shattered heartbreak of people that lost someone too early,” Wilson said.

“Through the process of making the documentary, we saw signs of joy and hope and it proved to me, and others that have been a part of this, that there is actual recovery, and hope, and happiness, and joy that can come out of tragic loss.”

Paul Allison, a lifelong friend of the family who is also featured in the documentary, is the Archway of Hope Board President.

He walked alongside the Hering family in the days, months and years following the death of Rhett and said it opened his eyes to the need for assistance for families who lost someone too soon.

“It’s important because we’ve all been touched by or connected to tragic loss in some way and, maybe it’s firsthand, or second hand or third hand, but we all have friends or family members who have gone through something very painful,” Allison said.

Rhett’s story is the first documentary in the group’s Legacy of Hope Series. The idea is to use the power of storytelling to offer hope through films designed to keep memories alive and encourage others to see that life after loss is possible.

A second documentary about Coredllia Sloan, 16, of McGregor, who died in a car accident in 2020, is already in the works.

While the first two documentaries spotlight McGregor families, the series will reach out to those across Central Texas and, eventually, the country.

“We just want to unite as a community to offer a piece of hope to people that helps them from the day of a tragic loss where they might not even know they can make it to getting to the point where they want to live again,” Allison said. “And maybe bring something back to the world.”

You can find out more information, as well as resources of available through the nonprofit, by visiting archwayofhope.org.

Editor’s Note: Julie Hays is a board member of Archway of Hope

