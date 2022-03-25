Advertisement

Texas high school students detained for allegedly participating in TikTok ‘Orbeez Challenge’

Kids are shooting and harming other kids with toys guns filled with beads.
Kids are shooting and harming other kids with toys guns filled with beads.(WCJB)
By CBS DFW Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKWALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Law Enforcement officials detained five Royce City High School students for participating in the TikTok ‘Orbeez Challenge’ on March 25.

The viral challenge involves using air guns to shoot Orbeez — gel beads that expand in water — at people. The gel beads are bigger than a BB, roughly half the size of a marble and can cause serious injury.

In a letter to parents, school officials said students involved in the challenge will face serious consequences. The students who were detained were caught in the parking lot before school doing the challenge.

Calling it “yet another senseless trend that is disrupting the school environment and causing a strain on law enforcement,” the school urged parents to talk to their children about decision making. “The choices that students make today can significantly impact their future. Please be involved in their online presence. We need your help.”

They also remind that the challenge is resulting in serious legal ramifications for students across the country.

Rockwall Police Chief Kirk Aldridge said no criminal charges were filed and the school administration will handle the matter.

No students were hurt.

Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman killed while visiting her son's gravesite in Killeen, Texas, has been identified as...
Mother shot, killed while visiting son’s gravesite in Killeen
Chase comes to an end in Lorena
Multiple agencies involved in central Texas pursuit
(KWTX /Eric Franklin)
Three found inside car with gunshot wounds, child struck by the car

Latest News

File Graphic
Heavy fire smoke leads to closure of portion of South Range Road at Fort Hood
If death defying down-hills and steep, rocky climbs are your thing, and you prefer to do that...
Cameron Park Blowout returns to Waco this weekend
Donald Thomas Dehnert, 50
Ex-Texas sheriff’s deputy sentenced for possession of child pornography
President Joe Biden’s approval rating has declined amid increasing pessimism over the economy,...
Biden administration files 3rd lawsuit in Texas over voting