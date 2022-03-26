Advertisement

Dead bat found at Central Texas elementary school tests positive for rabies

By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - A dead bat found at a Central Texas school has tested positive for rabies and officials are asking area residents to report any recent contact with a bat or wild animal.

A Copperas Cove Animal Control Officer was dispatched to Taylor Creek Elementary School at 2096 Big Divide Road on March 24, 2022 after the dead bat was found on campus.

The animal was collected and sent for rabies testing at the Texas Department of Health Laboratory in Austin.

On March 25, 2022, Copperas Cove Animal Control received notification from the Texas Department of Health that the bat was infected with rabies.

Any citizen who believes they, or their pet, or someone they know may have come into any contact with a bat, or other wild animal in this area, should immediately contact Copperas Cove Animal Control at (254) 547-5584. The after hours contact number is (254) 547-8222).

Rabies infection is most common in bats, coyotes, raccoons, skunks, and foxes.

Signs of rabies infection in a human may include fever, headaches, fatigue, difficulty breathing, possible paralysis, hyperactivity, and a coma.

Signs of rabies infection in pets may include fever, chewing at site of infection or bite, erratic behavior, walking aimlessly, general restlessness, skin irritability, sensitivity to light, and aggression in animals not normally aggressive.

Local residents are warned not to approach, touch or have any contact with wild animals, and to keep their pets from having contact with wild animals.

Steps should be taken to safeguard their outside areas by covering garbage cans and not leaving pet food outside.

Anyone observing a wild animal acting strangely should contact Animal Control immediately.

