‘Fuzzy Friends’ segment helps local shelter find homes for pets in need

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Dozens of dogs from Fuzzy Friends Animal Rescue in Waco have found their forever homes in the past year thanks to News 10 viewers who tune in each Friday for a weekly segment featuring animals up for adoption.

The weekly segment, which has been part of the noon broadcast for years, features a volunteer from Fuzzy Friends who sits down with anchors and showcases an animal up for adoption.

In the past year alone, 46 dogs were featured on the show and, because of their three minutes of television fame and kindhearted News 10 viewers, between 35 and 40 have been adopted.

“Wow!” Betsy Robinson, founder of Fuzzy Friends said. “Amazing!”

Kathie Robnett is a volunteer with the nonprofit who has been bringing the dogs over to the studio for months.

She said she’s been blown away by the response from viewers who want to help.

“It’s really a testimony to the power of your viewers and the power of the media,” Robnett said. “It’s just been wonderful. Almost every single dog that I’ve brought has been adopted.”

Robinson said the dogs featured at noon are young and old, small and large and every breed you could imagine.

“Giving second chances, that’s what it’s all about,” Robinson said. “Our partnership with ya’ll is making such a difference and not only for the animals but the people whose lives are being blessed by the unconditional love of a companion animal.”

If you’d like to adopt a dog or cat you can head to Fuzzy Friends Rescue – Saving the Dogs and Cats of Central Texas.

