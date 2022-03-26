We could see 90 on thermometers this weekend!!

The thermometer will peak with some of the warmest temperatures so far in 2022 this weekend. Saturday morning starts off still cool with the mid 40s, but as soon as the sun comes out we are warming. By lunchtime, we’re close to 70 degrees with afternoon highs inching close to 90 degrees. Low humidity and sunshine combine to make a really nice Saturday but we do have winds that pick up out of the south creating the potential for fire danger this weekend. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for western portions of Central Texas and a majority of us are under a Burn Ban.

The weather looks fantastic for all local events this weekend, but we are tracking some changes next week as our next spring storm system approaches. It looks to arrive overnight Tuesday into Wednesday and, with it, a chance for some strong to severe storms is not out of the question. We will tracking and fine-tuning impacts of this system in the coming days, so have a great weekend and check back soon!

