18-wheeler rollover leads to fuel spill, road closures in Killeen

Fuel spilled on the road after an 18-wheeler rolled onto its side at about 8 a.m. Sunday at...
Fuel spilled on the road after an 18-wheeler rolled onto its side at about 8 a.m. Sunday at Central Texas Expressway at Rosewood.(KWTX)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Fuel spilled on the road after an 18-wheeler rolled onto its side at about 8 a.m. Sunday at Central Texas Expressway at Rosewood.

Law enforcement officers from several agencies responded to the spill.

Police said it appeared the tanker truck overturned as a result of a traffic accident, spilling hundreds of gallons of fuel onto Killeen roadways.

Killeen Police closed the east side of the Expressway at First Light Lane and the west side of the Expressway at Rosewood Drive.

Both north and southbound lanes of Rosewood Drive and Glenwood Drive were also shut down as was the southbound lane of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at Rosewood.

