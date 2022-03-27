Advertisement

Another Toasty Day with Storms Mid-Week

Sunny skies and breezy south winds bring us to around 90° again during the afternoon. Highs stay warm as we head into the work week, in the mid 80's Monday and
By Elliot Wilson
Updated: 12 minutes ago
Sunny skies and breezy south winds bring us to around 90° again during the afternoon. Highs stay warm as we head into the work week, in the mid 80′s Monday and Tuesday before our next storm system arrives on Wednesday.

The storms will arrive Wednesday morning with a cold front, but luckily our severe weather chances will be on the lower end since it takes place in the morning. Everything clears out Wednesday afternoon, with highs down into the mid 70′s behind the front. We keep the 70′s the rest of the week afterwards with another front next weekend. This front could put us in the 60′s next Sunday, but otherwise we stay in the 70′s.

