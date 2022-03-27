Advertisement

Crittenburg Complex Fire in Coryell County grows to 33K acres

Fire is 0% contained, per The Texas A&M Forest Service
Fire in rural Coryell County, Texas
Fire in rural Coryell County, Texas(Eric Franklin for KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Crittenburg Complex Fire burning on post at Fort Hood in rural Coryell County has now torched more than 33,000 acres and is zero percent contained, The Texas A&M Forest Service said Monday afternoon.

Crews battled the blaze overnight and the morning crews were arriving to take over. The forest service said aircraft was ordered again on Monday to drop retardant and water, and heavy mechanized equipment, like bulldozers, were called in as well.

Shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday, a mandatory evacuation order for residents in Flat, Texas was lifted and residents who were told to leave their homes earlier in the day were told they could return home.

The fire alarmed residents in Gatesville, Texas, where the Gatesville Police Department reassured its community in a Facebook post that “Gatesville and Fort Gates are not being evacuated” at this time.

“The fires around us are on Fort Hood Base, Comanche County, and Bosque County. Please do not call the police department and ask,” the department said.

“If there are notices to be sent for a larger population, we will use CODE RED, and social media platforms as well as personnel to make the announcements.”

Gatesville Police said its phones lines were being inundated with calls asking about evacuations, which is inhibiting its communications officers working on other emergency calls.

In Bosque County, the “Bosque River Fire” is now fully-contained. The fire burned 927 acres near the Bosque River just north of Highway 6 in an area in between Iredell and Walnut Springs.

Early Monday morning, Bosque County Emergency Management said the fire was contained on all fronts, and it did not cross 927 or threaten Walnut Springs. According to the Facebook post, no structures were lost, no injuries were reported and no mass evacuations were required.

