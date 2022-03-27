Advertisement

Fire crews battle a wildfire near Mother Neff State Park

Smoke feels the air at the corner of Cowan Rd Buckhorn Cemetery Rd in Bell County as fire crews battle a fire.(Eric Franklin)
By Eric Franklin
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BELL COUNTY Texas (KWTX) - Crews from area departments battled a fast-moving wildfire late Saturday afternoon between Waco and Temple.

The 50-acre fire in the area of Cowan Rd Buckhorn Cemetery Rd, just south of Mother Neff State Park was only 15% contained as of Saturday evening, crews remained at the scene to monitor for flare-ups.

Several homes in the area were evacuated as a precaution.

Firefighters from departments in at least six surrounding communities including Killeen responded.

