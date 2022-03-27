Fire crews in Central Texas battling brush fires in rural Coryell County

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - Fire crews on Sunday were battling brush fires in rural Comanche, Bosque, and Coryell Counties.

The Texas A&M Forest Service said it is responding to provide assistance battling the Crittenburg Fire in rural Coryell County.

The fire, near the town of Flat and about ten minutes south of Gatesville, has burned an estimated 10,000 acres and is zero percent contained, the Texas A&M Forest Service said.

Residents in the town of Flat have reportedly been told to evacuate.

The fire alarmed residents in Gatesville, Texas. In a Facebook post, the Gatesville Police Department reassured its community that “Gatesville and Fort Gates are not being evacuated” at this time.

“The fires around us are on Fort Hood Base, Comanche County, and Bosque County. Please do not call the police department and ask,” the department said.

“If there are notices to be sent for a larger population, we will use CODE RED, and social media platforms as well as personnel to make the announcements.”

Gatesville Police said its phones lines are being inundated with calls asking about evacuations, which is inhibiting its communications officers working on other emergency calls.

Police said the Gatesville Civic Center and the New Oasis Worship Center at 608 E Leon Street are both open for fire evacuees from nearby communities.

News 10 is working to learn more about the brush fires in Comanche and Bosque Counties.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.