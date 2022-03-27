Advertisement

Man shot after argument with woman in Central Texas

File Graphic
File Graphic(Aranami / Flickr / CC BY 2.0 | MGN)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEAGUE, Texas (KWTX) - The Teague Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man wounded after an argument with a woman.

The shooting was reported Sunday at approximately 10:50 a.m. in the 400 block of S. 11th Avenue.

A homeowner told police he witnessed “a male in a dispute with a female in their front yard.”

The same homeowner, police said, further claimed “the male acted like he had a weapon, and subsequently fired three shots at him.”

Police said the man was struck by at least one round and fled the scene.

Officers later located the wounded man and he was airlifted to a Waco area hospital.

Police said the shooting remains under investigation. No further information was provided.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman killed while visiting her son's gravesite in Killeen, Texas, has been identified as...
Mother shot, killed while visiting son’s gravesite in Killeen
Chase comes to an end in Lorena
Multiple agencies involved in central Texas pursuit
17-year-old Ruben Joel Fuentes Jr. is charged with two counts of murder.
Killeen teen charged in connection to double murder

Latest News

Fire in rural Coryell County, Texas
Fire crews in Central Texas battling brush fires in rural Coryell County
Fuel spilled on the road after an 18-wheeler rolled onto its side at about 8 a.m. Sunday at...
18-wheeler rollover leads to fuel spill, road closures in Killeen
Fire near Mother Neff State Park
Fire crews battle a wildfire near Mother Neff State Park
Archer Pittman sits on a cooler as friends help pour lemonade. Pittman helped organized a...
Waco boy uses lemonade stand to raise money for Ukraine