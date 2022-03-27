Man shot after argument with woman in Central Texas

TEAGUE, Texas (KWTX) - The Teague Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man wounded after an argument with a woman.

The shooting was reported Sunday at approximately 10:50 a.m. in the 400 block of S. 11th Avenue.

A homeowner told police he witnessed “a male in a dispute with a female in their front yard.”

The same homeowner, police said, further claimed “the male acted like he had a weapon, and subsequently fired three shots at him.”

Police said the man was struck by at least one round and fled the scene.

Officers later located the wounded man and he was airlifted to a Waco area hospital.

Police said the shooting remains under investigation. No further information was provided.

