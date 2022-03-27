Advertisement

Online video shows girl fatally shooting cousin and herself

File Photo
File Photo(6abc Philadelphia / YouTube)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Two young cousins were livestreaming from a St. Louis apartment when one child fatally shot the other before killing herself in what family members say was a tragic accident.

Police are still investigating Friday’s incident in which a 12-year-old girl, Paris Harvey, shot a 14-year-old boy, Kuaron Harvey, before shooting herself. Police initially described it as a murder-suicide.

The girl’s grandmother, Susan Dyson, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that she saw the Instagram Live video the two cousins were making together at a downtown St. Louis apartment the family had rented to celebrate March birthdays.

“It wasn’t a situation where they were arguing or anything like that,” said Dyson, who is from the Dallas area. “They were playing with the gun, when they shouldn’t have been. Of course, they shouldn’t have been doing it. I think it just went off. It went off by mistake.”

Family members said the cousins had been raised close together. Kuaron’s mother and Paris’ father are siblings.

Paris and Kuaron were alone in a bathroom making a video in the mirror before the shooting happened. Family members said that after Kuaron was shot, the video showed Paris reaching for the gun and it may have accidentally gone off again. They said they believed the gun was Kuaron’s. Both children were shot in the head.

“It was no murder. It wasn’t a suicide,” said Shinise Harvey, 35, Paris’ mother. “It was a freak accident. It happened.”

Harvey said she had not seen the video but family members had described it to her. She said the cousins were “trying to be too hip.”

Paris and Kuaron Harvey were often together making videos and pulling pranks. Family members said Paris, who was one of nine children, was a funny seventh grader who loved getting her hair and nails done and had a beautiful voice. They described Kuaron as a goofy eighth grader who had long been able to do back flips.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman killed while visiting her son's gravesite in Killeen, Texas, has been identified as...
Mother shot, killed while visiting son’s gravesite in Killeen
Chase comes to an end in Lorena
Multiple agencies involved in central Texas pursuit
17-year-old Ruben Joel Fuentes Jr. is charged with two counts of murder.
Killeen teen charged in connection to double murder

Latest News

Lily James arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Red carpet arrivals begin at an Oscars hoping for a comeback
File Graphic
Man shot after argument with woman in Central Texas
Fire in rural Coryell County, Texas
Fire crews in Central Texas battling brush fires in rural Coryell County
Ukraine has reclaimed several villages from Russian forces in a series of counterattacks.
Ukraine recalls several villages