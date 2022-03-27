Advertisement

Waco boy uses lemonade stand to raise money for Ukraine

By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Aide to Ukraine is not just coming from countries, but individuals, too.

To help the struggling Ukrainians, one area child with a special connection to the country, had an idea -- open a lemonade stand.

The sign the Pittman family put up reads, “Any Prise,” and their son Archer made sure to take full advantage.

Outside of the family home in Woodway, Archer and his friends sold lemonade to neighbors.

“I love donating the money to Ukraine since I know they rally need it,” said Emerson, one of Archer’s friends.

The family plans to send all the money to an organization called World Central Kitchen, to help those in Ukraine.

It is something special for Archer, too.

“I was adopted from Ukraine and then I came here,” he said.

Residents from all throughout the neighborhood came to pitch in.

Archer seemed to have taken command of the operation as well, taking orders and helping organization the stand. It was not a parent in charge, but apparent who was in charge.

All of it done with a goal in mind: to make sure everything in the money jar made it to where Archer once called home.

“Because Ukraine might need money, people might be getting hurt or doctors might need medicine or something,” said Archer.

