The Warmth Lingers Before Storms Arrive Mid-Week

We've got another warm evening ahead with temperatures in the upper 70's to low 80's after sunset. We dip to the upper 50's Monday morning, with sunshine and b
By Elliot Wilson
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
We’ve got another warm evening ahead with temperatures in the upper 70′s to low 80′s after sunset. We dip to the upper 50′s Monday morning, with sunshine and breezy south winds allowing for another warm day. We won’t get to 90°, but we’ll still be well above average in the mid 80′s. More clouds will be seen on Tuesday ahead of our next storm system, bringing highs down to around 80°.

Our storms will arrive Wednesday morning, and some of those storms could get fairly strong. We have a Slight Risk for severe weather Wednesday morning, with the main threats looking to be strong wind gusts and quarter-size hail. Everything clears out as we head into Wednesday afternoon, where westerly winds keep highs warm in the mid 70′s. We stay in the 70′s on Thursday before getting back to the 80′s as we head into next weekend. A few spotty showers will be possible next weekend as another frontal boundary works through our area.

