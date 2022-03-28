Advertisement

Bosque County Fire contained overnight

wildfires
wildfires(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The “Bosque River” fire is now under control as of this morning with crews staying on the scene.

Bosque County Volunteer firefighters were able to contain the estimated 500 acres burning near the Bosque River just north of Highway 6 in an area in between Iredell and Walnut Springs, which was not threatened.

The fire consumed 927 acres with firefighters and The Gap working in 2 divisions to contain it, according to the Bosque County Office Of Emergency Management.

Commissioner Townley from Precinct 2 provided two motor graders.

They were assisted by crews from several surrounding areas as well as the Texas Forestry Service.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman killed while visiting her son's gravesite in Killeen, Texas, has been identified as...
Mother shot, killed while visiting son’s gravesite in Killeen
Fire in rural Coryell County, Texas
Crews battling brush fires in rural Coryell and Bosque Counties
17-year-old Ruben Joel Fuentes Jr. is charged with two counts of murder.
Killeen teen charged in connection to double murder

Latest News

Authorities foil human smuggling attempt
Driver arrested after human smuggling attempt in Rio Bravo
File Graphic
Man shot after argument with woman in Central Texas
Fire in rural Coryell County, Texas
Crews battling brush fires in rural Coryell and Bosque Counties
Police say the two were in possession of a handsaw and a stolen catalytic converter when they...
Houston-area men accused of stealing catalytic converter in College Station