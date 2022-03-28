Bosque County Fire contained overnight

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The “Bosque River” fire is now under control as of this morning with crews staying on the scene.

Bosque County Volunteer firefighters were able to contain the estimated 500 acres burning near the Bosque River just north of Highway 6 in an area in between Iredell and Walnut Springs, which was not threatened.

The fire consumed 927 acres with firefighters and The Gap working in 2 divisions to contain it, according to the Bosque County Office Of Emergency Management.

Commissioner Townley from Precinct 2 provided two motor graders.

They were assisted by crews from several surrounding areas as well as the Texas Forestry Service.

