Crittenburg Complex Fire is partially a result of this year’s La Niña winter

The Crittenburg Complex Fire, the largest of at least two wildfires in Central Texas Sunday, started in a part of Central Texas that has been rain-starved. Central Texas is no stranger to long periods of dry weather and wildfires, but conditions were ideal for fires to grow this weekend thanks to an atmospheric phenomenon called La Niña.

Perfect conditions for wildfires this past weekend

Rainfall has been lacking, especially west of I-35, for a few months and the hottest weekend of 2022 was upon us. While these conditions alone were enough to cause a concern for wildfires, it was dry air and strong winds to create critical fire weather conditions.

Any sort of wildland fire or grass fire thrives when four things come together:

Dry fuels (vegetation) on the ground due to a lack of rainfall

Hot temperatures

Gusty winds, usually in excess of 20 MPH, to move embers and the leading edge of fires

Exceptionally dry air with low relative humidity

Despite south winds this weekend, which typically pulls humidity into the atmosphere from the Gulf of Mexico, desert-like air from West Texas as entrenched behind a late-week cold front. Temperatures rose into the upper 80s and low 90s, but the dew point, the temperature in which condensation occurs, was in the 30s, nearly 60° lower than the actual temperature.

A wide gap between the temperature and dew point creates a low relative humidity value, a key indicator of how parched the air is. Sunday afternoon’s relative humidity was exceptionally low and, in fact, was down as low as 8% in Gatesville.

Relatively humidity in the heat of the afternoon Sunday was exceptionally low and was in the single digits in a few cities and towns. The bone-dry air aided in the spread of the Crittenburg Complex in Coryell County. (KWTX, NWS)

The risk of wildfires was amplified thanks to what has been a typical La Niña winter in Texas.

What is La Niña?

La Niña, an atmospheric phenomenon with wide-reaching weather implications across the Americas and the Atlantic, is the cooling of equatorial waters off the west coast of South America. Lower sea-surface temperatures cause fewer thunderstorms to form over the Pacific Ocean which has an impact on both the polar jet stream and the subtropical jetstream.

The subtropical jet, responsible for bringing moisture into Texas’ atmosphere during the winter, is either weaker or farther north than usual resulting in drier and warmer than normal winter conditions for the Lone Star State.

Warm and dry winter possible (NOAA)

An exceptionally warm December, which averaged nearly 3° above the previous record high averages, and one of the driest winters on record combined to produce a worsening drought.

Despite the 8th wettest May through October on record, with 27.32″ of rain at the Waco Airport, the 5 month period from November to March is currently the 4th driest with only 3.72″ recorded out of an average of 14.16″.

La Niña’s impacts

Drought Monitor (KWTX)

The US Drought monitor, updated every Thursday across the country, has been progressively showing worsening drought conditions in Central Texas.

The drought monitor released March 24th shows a bullseye of ‘exceptional’ drought, the highest category, in parts of Coryell, Hamilton, Bosque, McLennan, and Lampasas Counties. No Central Texas county has been in exceptional drought conditions since August 7th 2018 when a small part of McLennan County (briefly) reached that category.

Typical ‘exceptional’ drought conditions in Texas could cause widespread crop loss, water shortages, and impacts to livestock.

This table shows the historically observed impacts to Texas under various drought levels. The table ranges from lowest level, D0 or 'abnormally dry' to the highest, D4, or 'exceptional' drought. (KWTX, NOAA)

Relief coming soon?

We’re coming up fast on what is the rainiest time of the year in Central Texas so relief to this year’s drought should arrive over the coming weeks. The long term precipitation outlooks are unfortunately not what we want to see.

We do have a chance for showers and thunderstorms Wednesday morning. While the rainfall totals, generally less than a half-inch, won’t be enough to bust the drought, we’ll take whatever rain we can get at this point.

The 3-month precipitation and temperature outlook, released a few weeks ago by the Climate Prediction Center, shows a high chance of warmer than normal temperatures for April, May, and June with the odds also favoring a below normal amount of precipitation.

The 3 month precipitation and temperature outlook shows relief from the drought and the above-normal temperatures are not in the cards with the odds favoring continued heat and rain-free weather. (KWTX, NOAA)

No, we won’t stay completely rain free for the next three months straight however we will likely see less than the typical 11.09″ of rain we average in April, May, and June which should keep the threat of grass and wildland fires around for at least a few more weeks and probably months.

