Driver arrested after human smuggling attempt in Rio Bravo

Authorities foil human smuggling attempt
Authorities foil human smuggling attempt(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A 22-year-old U.S. Citizen is facing charges for allegedly smuggling nearly half a dozen people.

The incident happened on March 22 when the Webb County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted at traffic stop near on Highway 83 near Rio Bravo, but the driver refused sending authorities on a chase.

The chase ended after the driver drove onto a concrete bollard rendering the vehicle inoperable.

Authorities were able to apprehend five undocumetned immigrants and turn them over to Border Patrol for processing.

