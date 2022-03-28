Humidity rises & it’s actually a good thing

We saw our first 90 degree days of the year over the weekend. We also, unfortunately, had the perfect conditions for wildfires to spark. The wildfires that sparked are more contained but with dry and windy conditions still at play, we need to stay on alert until over the next 24-48 hours. If the cold front can bring in some rain, the wildfire threat should come down behind the front. However, if we don’t get the ground wet we may have fire weather concerns again behind the front with windy conditions and low humidity taking back over.

A cool down is on the way - tomorrow due to the extra clouds and humidity -- with highs in the 80s and then dropping even further on Wednesday behind a cold front with highs only in the 70s. The best rain chances this week will be as the front moves through, overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday morning. In fact, the best rain chances look to come from 12a - 8am Wednesday morning. As the line pushes through, there could be some strong to severe storms with hail and damaging winds being the main concerns in that timeframe. The tornado potential is lower than last Monday’s storms.

Expect sunny skies to return after Wednesday’s front clears thanks to a strong and dry westerly wind. Winds may gust as high as 40 MPH and temperatures may still approach 80°, but mid-70s should be expected Thursday. Temperatures rebound again this weekend before a weak front brings us another slight temperature drop Sunday with a low rain chances returning Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.